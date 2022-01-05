School bus schedules adjusted in Old Saybrook due to shortages

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — School bus schedules are being changed in Old Saybrook due to shortages.

School officials say the following changes will be in effect until further notice:

All runs will start on time, however, some pick up times will be slightly later by approximately five to 10 minutes.

I & C: High School – Pick up may be slightly delayed

I, C & G: Middle School – May be up to 10 minutes later on pickup

I: Goodwin School – May be up to 10 minutes later on pickup

In terms of afternoon run combinations and time changes, officials expect most afternoon runs may have a slightly later drop off time, around 10 minutes at most. The two runs that will be around 15 minutes late are Bus A for Goodwin and Bus I for the middle school.

OSHS – Bus I will ride Bus C, Bus E will ride G

OSMS – Bus E will ride Bus M, Bus I will ride bus G

Goodwin – Bus I is split between bus F and M, Bus A will ride Bus B