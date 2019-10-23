School officer saves Middletown teacher’s life

Closings
Middlesex

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school resource officer is being credited with saving the life of a teacher at Vinal Tech High School in Middletown on Tuesday.

State police say the incident happened in a carpentry shop. A teacher got his hand stuck in a wood planer, which resulted in partial amputation.

State police say trooper Alejandro Bugatti quickly applied a tourniquet to the teacher’s arm to prevent rapid blood loss. We’re told class was not in session during the time of the accident.

