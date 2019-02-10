Middlesex

Sen. Murphy holding town hall meeting in Essex

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) - If you have questions for U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, Sunday is your opportunity to get answers. 

Senator Murphy will answer questions from the public and give an update on his work in Congress at Essex Town Hall.

If you want to go, the event starts at 2:00 p.m. 

