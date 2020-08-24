Sen. Murphy, local leaders voice support for postal service in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There’s more support for the U.S. Postal Service, this time in Middletown. That’s where Senator Chris Murphy was Monday morning joined by local leaders to say they stand with postal workers.

It was a conversation at the Middletown post office. Mayor Ben Florsheim and Union leaders spoke of the struggles the postal service is facing.

“This is a travesty, we have to fix it. Remember every single business in this country has gotten an infusion of money from the federal government to stay alive during the pandemic. The airlines, the restaurant industry, the hotel industry. The post office hasn’t gotten anything,” said Murphy.

Budget cuts have taken a toll on the postal service. It’s caused delays in deliveries, affecting medicine, checks for seniors and mail-in ballots.

“I am very concerned. I see letter carriers, I see clerks, and even management people working like crazy,” said Paul Daniels, National Association of Letter Carriers.

“It’s in our DNA to get mail out as quickly as possible. It’s very unnerving to a lot of our members to see mail sitting on the workmen floor and not going out day by day,” said Joan Levy, President, Greater Connecticut Area Local, American Postal Workers Union.

Murphy is a co-sponsor of Postal Service Emergency Act. That would provide up to $25 billion in emergency financial relief to cover revenue losses and operating expenses.

“All we’re asking is for the post office to be treated the same way the airlines were treated. Let’s get the post office some emergency money to make sure the mail gets delivered, to make sure people’s medicine shows up, and importantly two to three months out from an election everybody who wants to vote by mail can vote by mail,” said Murphy.

Postmaster Louis Dejoy has put a halt on future changes. Murphy added that he feels that’s a step in the right direction but says it’s still not enough.