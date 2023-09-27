CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Covenant Living of Cromwell took advantage of the sunshine Wednesday to throw a picnic for first responders.

“It’s our privilege just to recognize the first responders,” said Dan Stegbauer, the executive director of Covenant Living of Cromwell. “They do so much for the Town of Cromwell and for our community.”

The First Responders Grab-and-Go Lunch provided hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches and cookies to local firefighters, police officers, ambulance workers and paramedics.

“Today, it’s a day to sit down, relax, break some bread with our partners in law enforcement, with the staff here, and get to know them better,” Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Brade said.

Police Chief Fred Sifodaskalakis was appreciative.

“It just shows a connection with the community, and I think it shows support for police,” he said.