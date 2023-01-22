A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple people are hospitalized after a two-car collision with a stolen car on Route 9, Sunday morning.

Middletown police say that the occupants of both vehicles are in stable to critical conditions at Hartford area hospitals.

At around 1:45 a.m., the Portland Police Department told Middletown Police about a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driving too fast over the Arrigoni Bridge. Police then tried to initiate a motor vehicle stop on Hartford Avenue, however the Hyundai went through the red light at the intersection of Hartford Avenue and Route 9, causing a collision.

The Hyundai collided with a 2021 Honda Ridgeline going south on Route 9.

The Hyundai was later reported stolen out of Wethersfield.

Both Middletown Police and Connecticut State’s Attorney Office are currently investigating this collision.