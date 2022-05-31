HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Route 82 Connector is shut down at Route 154 in Haddam while state police investigate a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., state police were advised of a possible head-on crash on the Route 82 connecter at Route 154. EMS and the local fire department were dispatched to the scene for a report of serious injuries, state police said.

CTDOT has been requested to assist with traffic. State police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Stay with News 8 for updates.