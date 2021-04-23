Shoreline fire departments holding annual food drive Saturday

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire departments along the Connecticut shoreline are teaming up for their annual food drive happening Saturday.

The food drive will collect non-perishable food for the Soup Kitchen and Pantries (SSK&P). The most needed food items are canned fruits and vegetables, tuna, soup, white rice, dried beans, fruit juice, pasta, sauce, cereal and oatmeal. Checks can be made to SSKP (“FD Drive” in memo field).

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will appear at one of the many donation drop-off locations; come say hello to him at the Big Y on Spencer Plain Road in Old Saybrook.

Here’s where else you can drop off your donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Old Saybrook:

BIG Y, Spencer Plain Rd

Stop and Shop, Elm St

Wal-Mart, Boston Bost Rd

Parthenon Diner, 809 Boston Post Rd

Mirsina’s at 162 Main Street

Clinton:

Clinton Fire Dept, 35 East Main St.

Stop & Shop on 215 East Main Street

ShopRite on 266 East Main Street

Essex

Essex Fire Dept. at 11 Saybrook Rd

Old Saybrook & Scotch Plains Tavern, 124 Westbrook Road

Westbrook Fire Dept. at 15 South Main St

Chester Hose Co. on 6 High St