CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The severe weather Friday night caused flooding on the Clinton Town Marina.

When the flooding peaked at midday, the water came up towards the homes, past Lobster Landing on Commerce Street. The water receded by early evening. The storm left behind huge puddles and debris.

Flooding is not uncommon in Clinton, but the waves were rougher than expected, beating up the docks. Rob Derry, dock master of the marina, came by to check out the damage Saturday evening.

“I have to be honest with you, in the years I’ve been around, I’ve never seen the tide come up so high as it did today,” he said. “We lost a piling three days in one of the other storms and we’re trying to make sure the docks stay in check and that we don’t have too much damage so we’re ready to go in the spring.”

Some neighbors were curious and came out to look at the high waters. They faced cold weather and strong gusts of wind.

“It’s hard for me to even stand up,” said Flora White. “I thought I’m probably the only foolish person who would take a walk on a day like today.”

Farther up the coast, several roads were flooded in Groton. The high tide closed several streets to traffic.

In Mystic, cars were seen driving through high waters by a gas station. An antique store on Washington Street called “Mine” had to close for the day.

“I came in early this morning, and we didn’t have any water and it just started seeping in all around the building and people drive through the puddle and that pushes more water in,” said owner Mike Walsh.

The store opened only 7 months ago. Staff spent the day mopping up water, trying to save the merchandise. They saved most of the product in time, but Walsh said the storage warehouse has more damage.