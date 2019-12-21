Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Deep River
Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Deep River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old girl from Deep River.

State Police said no one has seen or heard from 16-year-old Katherine Konrad since Dec. 20.

Konrad is Asian with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2-inches and weighs roughly 120 lbs.

Police believe she may be traveling to Tennessee with 22-year-old Kyle Sheehan. The car is described as a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the license plate AM90073.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to contact State Police Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100.

Silver Alerts can be issued for a missing child under 18 years old, a missing person between 18 and 65 years old who has mental health issues, or someone who is over 65.

