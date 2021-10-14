Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing from Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a three-year-old boy out of Old Saybrook.

State Police said Austin Freytag has been missing since Wednesday.

State Police said he is believed to be in the company of his mother, Elizabeth Freytag, who is operating a 2018 grey Ford Explorer with CT plate #AJ68938.

Old Saybrook Police believe Freytag is ill, and sick enough that the parent he is with said to others he should be taken to Boston Children’s Hospital rather than any medical facility in Connecticut.

The parent Freytag is with is refusing to communicate with police or go to the nearest police department so law enforcement can make sure the parent and child are emotionally and physically safe, according to Old Saybrook Police.

Freytag is white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is around three feet and five inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses and a red and gray shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Old Saybrook Police Department at (860) 395-3142