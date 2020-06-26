Sisters open up candy shop at Clinton Crossing amid pandemic

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, two sisters decided to take a leap of faith and start their own business.

Michele Ricco and Christine Gazzillo opened up Candy Works at Clinton Crossing in the beginning of June.











And while some may think their timing could have been better, “Shark Tank” star, Mark Cuban, said the pandemic is actually the best time to start a new business.

“It is the absolute best time in the history of starting businesses to start a business,” the billionaire businessman said.

He said despite the recession, new startups have a strong chance of success.

“If you’re starting from scratch right now, you already have a good feel for new rules, post-pandemic. You already have a good feel on how to implement social distancing, if that’s applicable [and] work from home, if that’s applicable,” Cuban shared.

Watch the video above for more information on the sisters’ business adventure.