DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — Smith & Wesson will begin laying off employees at its Deep River location on Aug. 4 as it prepares to close, the company told the Connecticut Department of Labor.

About 130 people will lose their jobs, according to the WARN Act notice sent to state. Layoffs will continue through Dec. 31, 2024.

The employees have been notified about their last day.

The list includes dozens of machine operators. The largest layoff date is Dec. 6, 2024, when 71 will lose their jobs.