Snow cleanup underway in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– In Middletown, it is a winter wonderland and it is literally one week before Christmas Eve. A lot of the roads are snowy but passable and so are the sidewalks.

In fact we ran into a lot of people who are clearing the driveways and sidewalks in front and along their houses.

Also workers with Forest City Landscaping were clearing off sidewalks in front of businesses in downtown Middletown. All the folks who are out there the day after the storm trying to clear their walkways and sidewalks had a lot of work ahead of them.

“My specialty is just to slide it all the way to a corner and just dump it. It’s heavy it’s getting heavy now,” said Jonathan Fonsecca, Forest City Landscaping.

“I mean it’s pretty cool but it’s pretty cold when it gets in my boots,” said Nkem Spada, Middletown.

The folks we talked to said the best thing to do was to get out earlier when the snow was lighter and fluffier because if you try to remove it starting tonight that’s going to be a whole lot more work.