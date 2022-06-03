MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Vinal Technical High School went into lockdown Friday after state police received a report of a social media post that caused concern among school administrators.

State police said they received the report around 8:30 a.m. The school was put into a lockdown status “in the interest of school safety and out of an abundance of caution,” state police said.

The lockdown was lifted around 8:50 a.m., state police said, after troopers determined there was no credible threat to students, staff or the public.