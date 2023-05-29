MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, ceremonies and parades were held across Connecticut, to pay tribute to the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country.

At the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, hundreds gathered to honor and remember the lives that were lost.

“We’re here today to remember each and every one of those who served our country in a time of need,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Veterans and families who lost loved ones were in attendance.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude for those who have put their lives on the line for our freedom,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

“We don’t forget a single one of them,” said Veteran Affairs Acting Commissioner Joseph Danao. “That sacrifice in it of itself is astonishing.”

Comfort, strength, and prayers were offered to these families as they feel this immeasurable loss every day.

“I miss him so much,” said Aurora Serrano, who lost her son. “It’s been four years. It’s hard.”

Their memories are kept alive in our hearts and minds.

“We have to admire all of them who have been here,” said Suzanne Lane, of Waterford. “For the service, they did for our country and their sacrifice.”