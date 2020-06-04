State leaders, police working to keep protests in Connecticut peaceful

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — As protests and rallies continue across Connecticut, leaders and police fear things could turn violent.

On Wednesday, high school students planned a rally to get the town together to march to the police station, and they said it wasn’t easy to put on a nonviolent rally.

“We don’t mind if you’re loud and proud, but no violence because the message has to be loud and clear,” said Alexis Wadley. “We did have a couple of threats and several people disagreeing with what we’re doing and the way were doing it, but it didn’t phase us because as long as we came together as a community…look at this.”

While they had threats in Cromwell, in New Haven, they estimate one in every seven protesters is not from the community, and that concerns them because they do not want looting.

“You are not welcome in this city to destruct this city, to tear down the city,” said Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, First Calvary Baptist Church.

New Haven police, as well as state police and the FBI, have been monitoring social media, keeping close tabs on who is threatening where so that they can get out ahead of any type of violence.

“We have seen some chatter online about looting, but there hasn’t been any overt action towards looting, and we have not seen it, and we hope not to,” said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

People in Cromwell have been working with the police and other community leaders to make sure the rallies stay safe, nonviolent and on point.