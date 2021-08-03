State PD: 14-year-old killed after being struck by a car in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have announced that the 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car while riding her bike in Haddam last week has died.

State police identified the victim as 14-year-old Gianna Vincelett.

Gianna was struck by a car on July 29 on Route 81.

The driver of the car left the scene, but police have recovered the car and a person of interest has been identified.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad are continuing to follow up on leads in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100.