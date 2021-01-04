State PD rescue suspect from water after ‘active disturbance’ in Durham, two police chases

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is hospitalized following two police chases in Durham/Middlefield area Sunday.

State Police report, at approximately 12:17 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area of Main Street in Durham for a report of “an active disturbance.”

When Troopers arrived they identified Stephan Santoro, 29, who fled, engaging Troopers in a pursuit into a residential area.

State Police say they immediately ended the pursuit “to preserve the safety of the public.”

Soon thereafter, Santoro was spotted near the Arrigoni Bridge (Portland Bridge), which connects Middletown and Portland, where he engaged Troopers in a second pursuit.

Santoro then took off on foot in the area of Powder Hill Road in Middlefield where he jumped into a body of water.

Troopers rescued Santoro, who was unconscious but breathing, and performed life-saving measures.

Santoro was transported to the hospital for “injuries sustained during the course of this event.”

