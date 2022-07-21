CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after shooting pellets from a fake gun outside of his car window while driving on I-91 in Cromwell on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police responded to a call from a driver on I-91 north around 10 a.m., claiming that another driver in a gray Toyota Prius shot orange pellets at them while driving. The caller said they were struck in the face several times by the pellets, but were otherwise uninjured.

CSP located the Prius traveling northbound on I-91 in the Hartford area and observed the facsimile weapon resting on the front passenger seat.



Fake gun and pellets found in a car driving on I-91. Photos courtesy CSP

Kendrick Amaker, 31, of North Haven was taken into custody and charged with the following: illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, threatening in the second degree, reckless endangerment, assault in the third degree, breach of peace, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and improper use of registration.

Kendrick Amaker. Photo courtesy CSP

Amaker was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court August 22.

