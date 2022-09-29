MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday.

Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation.

Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on paid administrative leave. During this time, she is not authorized to represent the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection or allowed to access any law enforcement computer databases.

The status of Murphy’s paid leave is dependent on the outcome of the Manchester police and CSP Internal Affairs’ investigation, according to the police.

Murphy has been a dispatcher since 2013 at the Message Center Headquarters in Middletown.

