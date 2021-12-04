State Police investigate two-car crash on Route 17 in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are looking for witnesses of a crash involving two cars that left one driver seriously injured Friday night.

Officers in State Police Troop F were called to a car crash on Route 17 near Barbara Lane in Durham.

Police said the first car was traveling south, and the second car was traveling north, in close proximity to the first. For reasons unknown, the second car entered the lane of the first car, causing a head-on collision.

Police said both drivers sustained injuries as a result of the collision. The police report said the driver in the first car was transported to Middlesex Hospital for suspected minor injuries, and the driver of the second car sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital via Lifestar.

The passenger of the first car was evaluated and released with no apparent injury.

Both cars were towed from the scene.

State Police are asking any witnesses, or anyone with information on the incident, to contact Trooper Bayon at Troop F Westbrook – (860)399-2100.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more details.