DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — J.C. Farm on Route 68 in Durham has been in business for 23 years. While the owners told News 8 they have dealt with small thefts before, what they walked into this past weekend was a complete shock.

Surveillance video captures a group of what appears to be four young men walking into their greenhouse around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

They threw pots of flowers onto the ground, sprayed a fire extinguisher all over the plants and even tried to drive a forklift. They also broke into a cooler and ruined Easter bulbs, which will likely impact their business for the upcoming holiday.

“It’s definitely going to impact our business… our price of oil, our heating source has gone up, our price of pots, dirt, everything’s gone up so we’ve been sort of squeezing our profits even tighter. So now to lose a great percentage of our Easter sales stinks, you know. So it’s a little tough,” Alfonso Caturano said.

The good news is, since owners Vivian and Alfonso shared details about what happened on social media, they have had an outpouring of support from friends, family and the surrounding community.

“We’ve had an unbelievable amount of customers, unbelievable amount of friends, people we didn’t even really know come out and offer help, to come clean up, to come help plant things this morning, all kinds of stuff. It’s been great, it really has, our community’s stepped in a lot,” Caturano said.

As for those who could be responsible for the damage, that is under investigation by state police and the Durham resident state trooper. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to give state police a call.