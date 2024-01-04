MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Middlefield Resident State Troopers Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a theft that took place last month at the Middlefield Fire Department.

On Dec. 25, 2023, an unidentified white male entered the Middlefield Fire Department’s apparatus bay and stole two portable radios.

The male was captured on surveillance footage wearing a hooded green sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots. Police said he gained unauthorized entry through a side door and briefly walked behind one of the fire trucks, out of view.

The suspect allegedly stole two lime-green Motorola portable radios, etched with the words “Middlefield Fire” on the front.

The suspect was then caught on surveillance footage walking out of the building through the same side door.

Police said the radios were stolen from the fire truck he walked behind.

Anyone with information on the alleged suspect and theft is asked to contact Connecticut State Trooper Vaughn at 860-399-2100.