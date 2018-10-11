State Police respond to serious crash in Haddam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are responding to a serious crash in Haddam.

Emergency crews have responded to the area of 613 Killingworth Road for a report of a head-on collision.

Officials say serious injuries have resulted from the accident.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been requested to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available.