Middlesex

State Police respond to serious crash in Haddam

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 06:47 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 06:50 PM EDT

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are responding to a serious crash in Haddam. 

Emergency crews have responded to the area of 613 Killingworth Road for a report of a head-on collision. 

Officials say serious injuries have resulted from the accident. 

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been requested to the scene to investigate. 

 

 

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center