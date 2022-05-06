MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-week-old baby from Middletown.

Troopers said the newborn may be with his mother, 32-year-old Bridgette Wood. Both have been missing since May 6.

Police said the baby, Zion Gonzalez, weighs about five pounds. A photo of the boy was not provided.

Wood is described as 5′02, 140 lbs., with sandy hair and brown eyes.

Officials didn’t provide information about where the two are believed to be.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown Police at 860-347-6941.

