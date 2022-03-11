HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Saybrook Road in Haddam is shut down while state police investigate a crash involving serious injuries.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, state police was advised of a crash reported as a car into a tree in the area of 416 Saybrook Road.

Serious injuries were reported, state police said, and at least one person was brought to an area hospital.

State police are asking anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes.

The investigation is in its early stages at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.