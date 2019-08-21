State Supreme Court rejects appeal from father who threw baby from Arrigoni Bridge

(WTNH) — The State Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a man who threw his baby off a bridge in Middletown.

Tony Moreno is serving 70 years. In 2015 he threw his baby boy off the Arrigoni Bridge, then jumped himself. Seven month old Aaden died.

His lawyers argued that testimony he gave while in the hospital should not have been used. The court didn’t buy it.

