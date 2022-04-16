CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State trooper was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 Saturday morning, according to officials.

Around 4:05 a.m., Troop H received calls of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on Route 9 near exit 19 in Cromwell. The Honda Civic made contact with a responding trooper, hitting the cruiser in the front driver’s side.

The trooper was transported by EMS to an area hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, a sobriety test was administered to the driver of the Honda Civic. They failed these tests and were taken into custody for operating under the influence.

