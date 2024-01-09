MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper was injured in a crash on Tuesday night after their cruiser was struck on Interstate 91 South in Middletown, according to state police.



State police said troopers responded to the crash at 7:40 p.m. near Exit 19 on Interstate 91 South.

The state trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported in the crash.

The left three lanes between exits 20 and 19 on Interstate 91 South in Middletown are currently closed.

