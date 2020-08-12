Steps to take when filing an insurance claim for Isaias storm damage

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Homeowners across the state are still cleaning up after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the state last Tuesday. Some families have damages or losses because of the storm. News 8 spoke to an insurance agent to find out what is worth calling in as a claim and the best way to do it.

A pile of debris is what’s left of the canopy and basketball hoop at Sabrina Corsino’s house in Middletown. Both were ripped away by the high winds which swept through the state last week during Isaias.

“We heard it,” said Corsino. “It was like a big bang and we thought it fell on my car but it didn’t.”

They got lucky and so did quite a few others. State Farm Insurance Agent Hilda Porrata-Doria only got about 15 calls at her Middletown office after the storm.

“I was expecting to get more,” said Porrata-Doria.

She says most of the damage reported was not too severe.

“It was mostly maybe you know a neighbor’s tree falling on a garage or shed,” said Porrata-Doria. “Luckily not a lot of residents’ structures.”

The state’s Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais released some tips for those who did have damage to their home or property.

“A picture speaks a thousand words so I would go around and take pictures of everything,” said Porrata-Doria.

In addition to taking photos, the commissioner says you should remove personal property which cannot be secured and make critical repairs like putting a tarp over a hole in the roof.

“It’s always wise, and one’s responsibility actually, to mitigate or try to prevent further damage from occurring,” said Porrata-Doria.

You should also save receipts, make a list of damaged or missing items, and call your insurance company within 24 to 72 hours of the damage occurring.

A damaged vehicle is covered by your automobile policy, not your homeowner’s insurance and if you have more questions the CT Insurance Department may be able to answer them. That number is 800-203-3447.

Depending on how much damage there is some people may not file a claim especially if the damage doesn’t add up to what their deductible.

“Typically deductibles are at the very minimum a thousand [dollars] or upwards of that,” said Porrata-Doria.

Con Edison in New York plans to reimburse customers more than $500 for food or medicine which went bad during the long-term outages.

Because this was an act of nature Eversource doesn’t provide reimbursement but encourages customers to contact their insurance carrier.