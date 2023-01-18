MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials found a pick-up truck submerged in the water at Black Pond in Middlefield on Tuesday.

According to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company, officials responded to 677 Meriden Rd. at the boat launch at Black Pond just after 10 p.m. and found the truck in the water.

Firefighters entered the water and searched for any occupants of the car, and the Middletown area dive team was activated per protocol, but later cancelled.

Officials said no occupants were in the car at the time of the accident, and there was no release of any fluids into the water.

This is an active investigation per state police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation Police.

