MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The man was hit on Route 9 near Exit 10 in Middletown. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.

The man is between five feet and six inches tall, and five feet and eight inches tall. He is described as having a stocky build, brown eyes, black hair and a black/red beard. He was wearing a white National Geographic shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans with a black belt, and white Nike Air lowtop sneakers. He does not have scars or tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (860) 399-2100.