Students at East Lyme High School walk out of school Tuesday morning over alleged racial issues

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at East Lyme High School walked out of class on Tuesday morning alleging racial issues within the school.

Superintendent Jeffrey Newton released a statement following the walkout saying the students openly talked about working to eliminate race and racial issues.

“They did an excellent job, and we are collectively working to ensure this becomes a catalyst for increased work, conversation, and ongoing change which is spearheaded through the high school Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.  Equity for all remains an important focus for East Lyme Public Schools and it is one of our core goals,” Newton said.

There is no word on what caused the walkout Tuesday morning.

