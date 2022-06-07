MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students stood up and walked out of the building at Middletown High School Tuesday morning as a form of outcry for better gun control.

The walkout was staged in response to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month. Students were seen exiting the school and congregating outside, with the aim to prioritize the topic of gun control and promote stricter legislation.

Texas school massacre continues states’ grim run of mass shootings

The leaders of student education and activism at the school want to see stricter gun laws take effect, so that future mass shootings can be prevented. Members of “Veterans for Peace,” a group dedicated to community outreach, were also present at the school to support the cause.

Platt High School students walk in solidarity after Uvalde school shooting

“The fact that someone can pick up a military style and put my grandchildren at risk and the high school kids of Middletown High School means that our country needs to wake up,” Jim Brasile, a member of Veterans for Peace, said.

Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) joined Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Tuesday morning to honor the 45,000 lives lost to gun violence.