Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield opens Thursday

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield will open on Thursday.

The annual maze helps to raise money for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, and this year the theme will be Sesame Street to celebrate the colorful monsters created 50 years ago.

The maze runs from August 1st to August 25th.

