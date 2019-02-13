Superintendent, Asst. Superintendent of Cromwell schools resign after misconduct investigation John Maloney (Photo: Cromwell Public Schools) [ + - ] Video

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - The Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent of Cromwell Public Schools have resigned Wednesday after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between the two.

The Cromwell Board of Education say that they met to accept the resignations of Superintendent, Mr. John Maloney, and Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Krista Karch.

The Board of Education also sent a letter to the Cromwell community that explained "as the investigation unfolded and new information came to light," which included Maloney's return from leave on January 29th, that it was determined that they could no longer support Maloney and Karch's continued employment with the Cromwell Public Schools.

Fran DiFiore, the Principal of Cromwell High School, has been appointed as an Interim Superintendent.

Read the full letter regarding the resignation and the full report from the law firm:

