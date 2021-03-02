Surveillance camera captures armed man entering open garage of Middletown home

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– All across the state people are warned to lock their cars and don’t leave their keys in them. One Middletown neighborhood which has been targeted quite a few times says last night the situation became even more serious.

Ron and Rachael Coburn had quite a scare Monday night when they looked at their surveillance video and saw two men enter their garage, which had been open for less than an hour.

“This was just after ten? All our lights were on. Our house was well lit. The garage light was on inside the garage,” explained the Coburns, who live in Middletown.

The second man appears to be carrying a gun.

“Seeing the gun and seeing them stare at the camera so brazenly like their invincible is really frightening,” said Rachael Coburn.

Ron had gone into the garage within five minutes of the break in.

“To see the intent of potentially kill somebody in this guy’s hand while he did this somewhat minor crime in may opinion that kind of escalated things significantly for me,” said Ron Coburn.

A neighbor’s camera captures the car drive by and then back up when they seem to notice the open garage.

“In every video that we have we see sort of creeping along, creeping along,” said Rachael.

The Coburn’s say this has happened a lot on Scarborough Lane.

“The keys were in it and it was in the garage,” said neighbor Desi Walker. “It was stolen.”

Walker says his garage door was left open by accident and it didn’t take long for someone to pounce and steal his car.

“They found it months later,” said Walker. “It had gun casings in it and it had license plates from a car stolen in Hamden.”

Because of all of the recent break ins everyone in the neighborhood now has surveillance cameras which could help in identifying a suspect if someone is caught. But they want to try to find a way to make sure these thefts don’t happen in the first place.

Police continually warn people about locking their doors. But mistakes are made and thieves who can come from almost anywhere continue to target neighborhoods across the state.

In Monday night’s break in Rachael Coburn’s unlocked car was broken into.

“They did rummage through everything and remove everything from every compartment from my car,” said Coburn.

Ron’s locked car was left alone. Still seeing an armed burglar heightens their concerns.

“They get bolder and bolder,” said Walker. “Pretty soon they’re coming in the house.”

They also now worry about their kids walking through this close knit neighborhood.