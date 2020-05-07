 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 11pm

Suspect connected to deadly hit-and-run in Middletown turns herself in

Middlesex
Posted: / Updated:

Taquanis Sessoms (Credit: Middletown police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman wanted for her alleged connection with a deadly hit-and-run has turned herself in.

According to Middletown police, 29-year-old Taquanis Sessoms, of Hamden, turned herself in on Monday.

Police said she was involved in the crash that killed 41-year-old Brooke Rich on March 4.

In late March, police announced the arrest of the alleged driver, 34-year-old Jerod Wilson — Sessoms’ fiancé

Sessoms was not in the car at the time but was the registered owner of the vehicle that hit Rich.

Reports state she interfered with the investigation by fabricating a story about who was she was and who was operating her vehicle the night of the crash. She told officers that she let someone else — other than her fiancé — drive her vehicle.

She was charged with hindering prosecutions second degree and interfering with an officer non-assaultive.

She was booked under a $25,000 non-surety bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Life Star responds to fatal crash involving bicycle, tractor-trailer in Middletown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Star responds to fatal crash involving bicycle, tractor-trailer in Middletown"

DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DMHAS reports first coronavirus-related patient death at psychiatric facility in CT"

YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs struggle to pay bills, look forward to reopening with changes after pandemic"

Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Old Saybrook officers lift spirits amid pandemic in delivering flowers to the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"

CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Hinka's Cupboard in Middletown feeds those in need with generous donations from the community"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss