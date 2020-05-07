Suspect connected to deadly hit-and-run in Middletown turns herself in

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman wanted for her alleged connection with a deadly hit-and-run has turned herself in.

According to Middletown police, 29-year-old Taquanis Sessoms, of Hamden, turned herself in on Monday.

Police said she was involved in the crash that killed 41-year-old Brooke Rich on March 4.

In late March, police announced the arrest of the alleged driver, 34-year-old Jerod Wilson — Sessoms’ fiancé

Sessoms was not in the car at the time but was the registered owner of the vehicle that hit Rich.

Reports state she interfered with the investigation by fabricating a story about who was she was and who was operating her vehicle the night of the crash. She told officers that she let someone else — other than her fiancé — drive her vehicle.

She was charged with hindering prosecutions second degree and interfering with an officer non-assaultive.

She was booked under a $25,000 non-surety bond.