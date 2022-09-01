DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old was charged for their alleged involvement in racist messages displayed on a sign board in Deep River in June.

Connecticut State Police responded to a complaint of vulgar and racist messages posted on the sign board at Devitt Field, located at the intersection of Main and Southworth Streets, in Deep River on June 1. The sign board consisted of unsecured letters that can be readily affixed to the sign, and the original message was altered.

Following an extensive investigation, including forensic evidence, video footage, and witness interviews, police issued a 17-year-old a summons for their involvement in the incident.

The juvenile was charged with breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality, or race.

They were released into their parent’s custody and is due in court on September 14.

