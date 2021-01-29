Essex market offers variety of foods from different restaurants in one place

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– In Centerbrook, at The Essex Public Market and Food Hall, there are literally four micro restaurants all in this one space and this idea, this concept came about because of the pandemic.

It started out with the Los Charros restaurant, which was doing well over the summer with tents outside. There’s also the upscale The Essex restaurant in the front of the space which also continues to do well.

But back here they decided to do something very different. They decided to expand the menu with four different restaurants all in this space, creating things like Korean fried chicken, sushi bowls, of course tacos, and even New York style pizza.

There are a lot of other dishes too. And people can come in. They can either order here and eat here or they an get it to go or have it delivered and that can be done online.

“The awesome part is is because of this whole concept you can try a different thing every time while also getting your favorite every time,” said Charles Brousseau, Sous-chef, The Essex Public Market & Food Hall.

After you place your order at the counter you can sit down at one of these socially distanced tables and they bring the food to you. They also come by and take your drink order if you care to indulge. I mean look at all this food. Happy birthday to me. Well a week early.