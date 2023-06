MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Seniors who didn’t have a chance to attend their prom, will get the chance this Friday in Middletown.

The Village at South Farms will be hosting a “Senior Prom” for its residents this Friday at 6 p.m. Many of the residents did not attend their high school prom.

Students from Middletown High School will accompany the residents as their “dates” and dance partners, as many of the residents do not have life partners.

Music will be provided by the Hot Cat Jazz Band.