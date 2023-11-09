WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks 20 years since Art Carney died of natural causes at his home on Kingfisher Lane in Westbrook.

The decorated actor and comedian was 85. He had lived in Westbrook since 1957 and was buried in Riverside Cemetery in Old Saybrook.

Carney was known for his role as Ed Norton on The Honeymooners, along with films such as “Harry and Tonto,” “House Calls,” “The Late Show” and “Going in Style.” The highly decorated actor received an Academy Award for best actor, multiple Primetime Emmy Award wins and a Golden Globe Award.

His obituary asked for memorial donations to be made to the Westbrook Ambulance Association, Middlesex Hospice, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut and The Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut.