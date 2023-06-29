OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marked 20 years since iconic actress Katharine Hepburn died of natural causes in Old Saybrook.

The actress, known for her performances as strongly independent — yet vulnerable –characters , was 96. She starred in films such as 1933’s “Little Women,” “The African Queen,” “Bringing Up Baby” and “On Golden Pond.”

She won Academy Awards for for her roles in “Morning Glory,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “The Lion in Winter” and “On Golden Pond.”

Hepburn was born in Hartford and buried in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Her legacy in Connecticut is embodied in The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, also known as The Kate, which opened in 2009 in Old Saybrook. The Center offers events throughout the year, in addition to a museum.

It also bestows The Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award to figures who embody “the bold spirit, fierce independence, and distinctive character of the legendary actress.” Awardees have included Martina Navratilova, Sam Waterston, Cher, Christine Baranski and News 8’s Ann Nyberg.