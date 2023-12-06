CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s chief state medical examiner’s office has declared that a toddler’s cause of death as “homicide by drowning” after the girl was pulled from the Connecticut River in September.

Deroyal Miller was found in the river following a crash on Route 9 South near Exit 25 in Cromwell. State police said that the 24-year-old woman driving the car got out it with her 2-year-old daughter and walked down an embankment.

Authorities found the woman, who has been identified as the girl’s mother, two hours later. The toddler was found unresponsive in a rocky area of the Connecticut River soon after.

No charges have been filed in the case and police have not publicly released any information about a suspect.