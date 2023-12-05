CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Some disabled Cromwell residents are pleading for help after the elevator in their building stopped working in June

The broken elevator in Cromwell Gardens has significantly impacted the lives of some elderly and disabled residents. One resident has been stuck in his third-floor unit since the elevator broke six months ago.

“He can’t walk down the stairs if he does he goes into AFIB,” said Maggie Schufer, a resident. “My dad, who is elderly and disabled, hasn’t left the house. He’s missed family functions, doctor’s appointments.”

Schufer’s father uses a wheelchair and is on oxygen, similar to many other residents. Another resident, Randall Hall is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and has trouble using the stairs.

“I have to stop every five steps to catch my breath,” Hall said. “My grandson helps me down the stairs, helps me up the stairs it’s sad. I’m stuck in the house most of the time. The stairs are tough.”

Hall said it takes around 20 minutes for him to climb up the two flights, with additional stairs when using the parking garage. He and his wife Virginia have lived in the complex for over a decade and said the last few months have taken a toll with several close calls.

“I’ve had both knees replaced and trying to get him down the steps is awful because I stand back and have to tell him to take one step and he almost falls every time,” said Virginia Hall.

Virginia said she has repeatedly called management who repeatedly made promises to fix the elevator. News 8 contacted the town manager and chief building official and found the town and state can’t take action.

They said the complex was built in 1973 when accessible elevators were only required in state and public buildings until its amendment in 1979. The 2022 Connecticut State Building Code for existing structures says they, “shall be permitted to continue without change.”

Regardless of code being broken or not, Virginia hopes this is fixed for their quality of life.

“I try not to go unless I have to it’s mostly to doctor’s appointments. When I go out I try to get everything done at one time so I don’t have to go out again,” said Virginia Hall. “I hope they fix this elevator, it would make life so much better.”

News 8 reached out to Palmer Property Management for their response or to find out when the elevator will be fixed but we did not yet hear back.