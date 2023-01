MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer fire has shut down parts of I-91 North in Middletown on Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. between exits 18 and 20. The right and center lanes of the highway are closed in this area, according to the DOT.

Officials have not stated there are no injuries in this crash, but have not released further information.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions: