CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut State Police trooper has been suspended after he was involved in a crash on Christmas Day in Clinton, according to authorities.

Police say Trooper Daniel Barrera has had his police power suspended and has been placed on administrative leave with pay. Connecticut State Police say Trooper Barerra was not arrested by their division.

Clinton police responded to the crash around 6 p.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street.

Trooper Barrera was driving down West Main Street when he collided with a Toyota Rav4, according to authorities.

The Rav4’s driver and a passenger, along with Trooper Barrera, were taken to a hospital and officials said the passenger had “serious life-threatening injuries.”

News 8 is working to learn more about the suspension.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.