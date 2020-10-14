2 dead after crashing into rock wall in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead following a crash in Haddam on Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of exit 8 on Route 9.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling on the off-ramp when the driver went through the stop sign and hit a rock wall on the right side of the road.

Both the driver, identified as 39-year-old James Reid, of Bloomfield, and the passenger, 32-year-old Brittney Cook, of Waterford, were pronounced dead on scene.

No other information was released.

Witnesses are asked to call Troop F at (860) 399-2100.