 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

2 dead after crashing into rock wall in Haddam

Middlesex
Posted: / Updated:

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead following a crash in Haddam on Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of exit 8 on Route 9.

According to Connecticut State Police, a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling on the off-ramp when the driver went through the stop sign and hit a rock wall on the right side of the road.

Both the driver, identified as 39-year-old James Reid, of Bloomfield, and the passenger, 32-year-old Brittney Cook, of Waterford, were pronounced dead on scene.

No other information was released.

Witnesses are asked to call Troop F at (860) 399-2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2 dead after crashing into rock wall in Haddam

News /

New law helps CT hemp farmers grow their business

News /

Lyman Orchards taking precautions to keep visitors enjoying classic fall activities safe during pandemic

News /

New England Small College Athletic Conference cancels winter sports

News /

CT Boaters for Trump hold boat parade in CT River in Old Saybrook

News /

WEB EXTRA: CT Boaters for Trump boat parade in Old Saybrook

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss