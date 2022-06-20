ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut state troops responded to a serious car crash early on Monday morning in Essex.

The accident occurred on Saybrook Road in Essex, according to officials. EMS and the local fire department responded to reports of serious injuries and a vehicle fire.

One patient was transported from the scene by LifeStar and another was transported by EMS to a hospital.

Route 154 was shut down for the investigation, and no other details about the crash have been released yet.

